GET PAID FASTER
Accelerate cash flow and automate your accounts receivables
Yaypay offers unparalleled visibility in A/R processes for the CFO. The Dashboards offers a collections snapshot and deep insights into A/R health and payor trends.
Yaypay's predictive tools direct A/R staff to the optimal workflow for collections. Smart automation begins with the payor's credit risk assessment and historical payment behavior. Yaypay delivers an intelligent A/R workflow to increase efficiencies.
Yaypay is a single point of record for all payor information. Yaypay integrates discrete payor information from client ERP/CRM and external data sources.
Yaypay offers call and email features in a one unified interface.
Tracked communications make it easier for users to monitor and follow up on outstanding receivables.
Automated reminders allow clients to communicate with payors efficiently and in a timely manner.
Reduce outstanding receivables and DSO by up to 30%
Increase your AR staff productivity with our intelligent CRM, workflow and automation
Better predict cash flow with total cash visibility and AR activity tracking
Security and safety of users' data is a priority at Yayзay. Data is encrypted using latest SSL and our systems go through regular security review.